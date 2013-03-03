Brian Hanson

iPhone iPad Macbook

iPhone iPad Macbook css html javascript animation laptop mobile tablet
Inspired by this little animation I tried to recreate it in HTML / CSS. It's not nearly as pretty but hey, it was fun to make.

Linky to live version http://codepen.io/brianjhanson/pen/chjbw

Rebound of
iPhone iPad Macbook
By Robin Andersen
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
