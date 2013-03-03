Lonnie Mann

Breakfast in Iceland

This is a panel from an upcoming installment of a new comic project I'm working on, Thoughts From Iceland. I took a short trip to Iceland in December 2012 and the comic is a travelogue about that trip. Follow along at www.lonniecomics.com if you're interested - it updates every Monday, Friday. : )

Posted on Mar 3, 2013
