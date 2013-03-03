Lori Benoy

Creativity (animation)

Lori Benoy
Lori Benoy
creativity creative block liz lemon 30 rock bird lasers
First attempt at AE animation. featuring the thoughts of Liz Lemon, about here creativity.
https://vimeo.com/60962503

Posted on Mar 3, 2013
