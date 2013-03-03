Darrin Henein

Abandon II

Darrin Henein
Darrin Henein
  • Save
Abandon II wip video game pixel videogame
Download color palette

Some more work done on the level backdrop... not in love with the streetlights. Also not sold on the transition from foreground to background, any ideas?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Darrin Henein
Darrin Henein

More by Darrin Henein

View profile
    • Like