Tosh&Elena

Map Town 1

Tosh&Elena
Tosh&Elena
  • Save
Map Town 1 icon home house a house with columns a house with a lawn otrisovany private house cottage city-style pikselart pikselart city pikselart a city in miniature draw a map city map city shop shop painted icon of the store the store on the map
Download color palette

Here you see the small part of the city - a shop, very carefully drawn using style pixelart.

Tosh&Elena
Tosh&Elena

More by Tosh&Elena

View profile
    • Like