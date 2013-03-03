Luma Vine

The Kirk

The Kirk branding identity desing brand design logos church k kirk typography line ministry transform series god logo serif transformation jesus
Logo for a church whose mission is "transforming people to be more like Jesus". This concept shows the process of transformation as a K monogram.

Rejected concept.

