A Glyph A Day #1

In the interest of pushing my type design practice in my personal life, I am undertaking to create and post a new glyph everyday for the month of March. I'm already 2 days behind obviously, so I will be catching up here soon.

Some of these may inspire full faces later, and some may just standalone forever. Feel free to join me in this endeavor, and rebound your own versions of any glyph, or any other letters they inspire.

