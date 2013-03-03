Ben Hamilton

The Last Bison gig poster

The Last Bison gig poster bison lettering last map screen print french paper the last bison sanders bohlke
Screen-printed gig poster for a local venue. 3 colors, one being a metallic silver. Hand lettered typography. Printed on French Paper, Speckletone Madero Beach. Jeff Lancaster also worked on this project with me.

Oh, and it's my debut! So glad to finally be a part of this community! Thanks so much Dominik Levytskyi for the invite! I'm very excited to be a part of this community!

