Theresa Garritano

Self-Branding?

Theresa Garritano
Theresa Garritano
  • Save
Self-Branding? branding theresa garritano logo trees triangles
Download color palette

After the feedback from my last shot, I reworked my idea and shapes to come up with this.

I've been having a really hard time branding myself, so any feedback would be greatly appreciated!!

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Theresa Garritano
Theresa Garritano
suuup.

More by Theresa Garritano

View profile
    • Like