Fede Cook

Dreamer #1

Fede Cook
Fede Cook
Hire Me
  • Save
Dreamer #1 illustration animation motion graphics design dream dreamer love passion character
Download color palette

Dreamer is a short story about life, love and passion. At first sight the message can seem a little bit generic or cliche but it's inspired by my own experiences and every time I watch it I feel so reflected... I just hope all dreamers out there could feel the same way!

Watch it: https://vimeo.com/57706905

Find me on instagram

Fede Cook
Fede Cook
10 years of experience. Team player. Never miss a deadline.
Hire Me

More by Fede Cook

View profile
    • Like