Mårten Lundin

Tribute to Cheburashka

Mårten Lundin
Mårten Lundin
  • Save
Tribute to Cheburashka illustration cheburashka
Download color palette

mmmkay I'm done.

078d42207284abcf4a12bcd1efa998db
Rebound of
Tribute to Cheburashka
By Mårten Lundin
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Mårten Lundin
Mårten Lundin

More by Mårten Lundin

View profile
    • Like