Background for game - from the cabin of zeppelin

Background for game - from the cabin of zeppelin game concept art pykodelbi ivanova anna oscolcov nikita steampunk fantasy blimp environment cabin zeppelin background
"Skyburg" game.
You can play test version here:
http://skyburg.org/game

