Amitai Landau-Pope

Dribbble iPhone App

Amitai Landau-Pope
Amitai Landau-Pope
  • Save
Dribbble iPhone App app dribbble iphone ui ux
Download color palette

So I started designing an app for our fabulous website. There is a little too much to place here so be sure to check it out on Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Amitai Landau-Pope
Amitai Landau-Pope

More by Amitai Landau-Pope

View profile
    • Like