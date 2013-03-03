Peter Garcia

Retro seals

Peter Garcia
Peter Garcia
Hire Me
  • Save
Retro seals retro seals black and white
Download color palette

Seals that I did for a client way back then. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Peter Garcia
Peter Garcia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Peter Garcia

View profile
    • Like