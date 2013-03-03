Harvey Hartley

Harvey Hartley - Hot Dog

Harvey Hartley
Harvey Hartley
  • Save
Harvey Hartley - Hot Dog illustration hot dog service service with a smile food advertising
Download color palette

This is something I've been playing with... It may become a screen print or risograph print, but please let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Harvey Hartley
Harvey Hartley

More by Harvey Hartley

View profile
    • Like