Bharani

Resumonk V2

Bharani
Bharani
  • Save
Resumonk V2 resumonk
Download color palette

Working on the second version of Resumonk (www.resumonk.com). I've made some major changes to the code. I should be able to make it live by the end of this month.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Bharani
Bharani

More by Bharani

View profile
    • Like