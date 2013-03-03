Huseyin Emanet

[WIP] User Profile Page

Huseyin Emanet
Huseyin Emanet
Hire Me
  • Save
[WIP] User Profile Page pixellest user button thumb icon logo nav header ui typography color
Download color palette

This is Pixellest's new look. There are some improvements on profile page and base functionality. I'm still working on it.

Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Huseyin Emanet
Huseyin Emanet
I help startups reimagine, prototype and design products.
Hire Me

More by Huseyin Emanet

View profile
    • Like