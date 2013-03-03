Jimena Catalina

Icon Construction

Icon Construction icon colorful music doondee icon family background variations
Icon family construction for DOONDEE. It's difficult to represent "music" so I tried to combine graphic icons with background variations (Disney film Fantasy served as inspiration) :)

Posted on Mar 3, 2013
