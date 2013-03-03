Bram Jetten

Different setup

Bram Jetten
Bram Jetten
  • Save
Different setup ui navigation spina user interface
Download color palette

It was really hard to throw away the stuff I've put a lot of effort in, but I think this navigation works way better.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Bram Jetten
Bram Jetten

More by Bram Jetten

View profile
    • Like