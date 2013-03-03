Nick Woods

Instant Jam

Nick Woods
Nick Woods
  • Save
Instant Jam ui ux music game interface
Download color palette

I created this mock UI design for a guitar hero clone game on Facebook called Instant Jam; where you could choose from a huge music library and play a game with it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Nick Woods
Nick Woods

More by Nick Woods

View profile
    • Like