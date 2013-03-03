Sam Heller

Type Noir

Glimpse of my "Type Noir" project. The full quote from the film Kiss Me Deadly (1955) is: "You're never around when I need you," "You never need me when I'm around." Typeface is Bellerose. I used scratched film textures for the background.

