[WIP] Shitty Sign (Animated)

One of the specific directions that I took the neon sign in; few variations on the same concept.

"SHIT" would be lit on Sundays, when the bar does "Chicken Shit Bingo." "NO" would be lit during the rest of the week. It's a take on the "NO VACANCY" signs that motels have.

The client decided to go with the cartoony direction... the one with the chicken character (at the top of the previous shot). Should have more on that soon.

I'm also trying to get better about how I present my Dribbble shots, but I think I went a little overboard... ;) Background from @Timothy Whalin, here.