Augie B

Menards Redesign

Augie B
Augie B
  • Save
Menards Redesign menards home improvement logo redesign rebound
Download color palette

Reuploaded for quality. As I said earlier, these guys need a rebranding. Badly.

Ccc28d0e9e9a2d195fc03f016a5a3768
Rebound of
Redesign Playoff
By Kyle Wayne Benson
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Augie B
Augie B

More by Augie B

View profile
    • Like