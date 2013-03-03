Jonathan Steinberg

VOTE

Jonathan Steinberg
Jonathan Steinberg
  • Save
VOTE jsteinberg amy steinberg vote
Download color palette

My wife is a finalist in the Great American Teach Off competition by Good Magazine. I am trying to put together an image to help get people to vote for her. This is extremely rough at the moment, but comments appreciated to make this awesome. Please vote for Amy Steinberg!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Jonathan Steinberg
Jonathan Steinberg

More by Jonathan Steinberg

View profile
    • Like