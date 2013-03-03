Cecílio Mendes

Abstract Skate Decks

Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes
  • Save
Abstract Skate Decks skate design illustration abstract detalied
Download color palette

Fifth Deck Finished :)

Second Deck Finished :)

Complete project here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Abstract-2621-Skate-Decks/6673701

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2013
Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes

More by Cecílio Mendes

View profile
    • Like