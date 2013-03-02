Dave Petzold

Bicycle Tube Typeface Sketch

Bicycle Tube Typeface Sketch illustration hand typography typography lettering
I'm playing with an idea I had while working on another job; bicycle tube type. Strangely the letters are a lot more difficult to create than I expected.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Children's book author & illustrator

