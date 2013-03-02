Lindsey Kellis Meredith

Viking Line work viking logo mascot sports
This is the first illustration / logo I've used Illustrator's width brush to build out my line work. Here is a peak so far. Great tool, but I hate how it creates so many points when you expand.. was able to simplify path to reduce them a bit.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
    • Like