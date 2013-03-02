Pavel Brucek

Thank you for the invite!

low poly illustration minimalism balloon polygon animation brand
Thank you for the invite! This is animated opening scene, which i made for my new personal upcoming website. Tools used: C4D, AE, AI, PS.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
