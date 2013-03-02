Cecílio Mendes

Abstract Skate Decks - Initial Graphic Concept

Abstract Skate Decks - Initial Graphic Concept skate design illustration abstract detalied
And this is the compositon with a lot of details. The next step, is to insert the different compositions on the skate Decks.

More Sketches here: http://www.behance.net/wip/52167/107027

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
