Cecílio Mendes

Abstract Skate Decks - Initial Graphic Concept

Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes
  • Save
Abstract Skate Decks - Initial Graphic Concept skate design illustration abstract detalied
Download color palette

This are the initial concepts i used to make the final compositions.

More Sketches here: http://www.behance.net/wip/52167/107027

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes

More by Cecílio Mendes

View profile
    • Like