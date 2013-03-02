Kyle Baldinger

Rivals: Waterbreather and TopSider t-shirts

Rivals: Waterbreather and TopSider t-shirts rivals rival vinyl shirt graphic tshirt tshirt steampunk nautical cog nautilus wheelhouse
Loved getting my work published on the first day of my internship!

Only a couple hours left to get these exclusive shirts! getting pumped! check out the kickstarter here! http://rivalvinyl.com/

