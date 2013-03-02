Doc Reed

Expand Conference Branding Style Guide

Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Hire Me
  • Save
Expand Conference Branding Style Guide tech logotype type vector illustrator branding
Download color palette

Been working on some branding for the upcoming Expand Conference. This "pull file" allows the designers to place key elements and their effects consistently throughout the signage and collateral. Working as a reference for any object(s) that have to be scaled, ensuring the effects stay within a certain acceptable tolerance.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Imagining designs for companies with a fire in their belly.
Hire Me

More by Doc Reed

View profile
    • Like