Harlan Elam

Gettin' Hitched

Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Hire Me
  • Save
Gettin' Hitched typography invitation wedding print texture font adelle sans bebas antique
Download color palette

My sister is getting married and I had the honor of designing her invitation. I'm still tweaking it so I'd like to know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Designer of beautiful and user-friendly digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Harlan Elam

View profile
    • Like