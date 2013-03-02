Adding a New Case

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
This is how you add a new case to the fogbugz mac app. By necessity, a complex fogbugz setup has a shedload of fields that need to be tended to. Reusing the breadcrumb-style concept from the previous shot helped me get to something where you could enter something super fast and get on with your life.
Background painting (c) Noboru Nishi