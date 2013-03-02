Pirijan

Adding a New Case

Adding a New Case
This is how you add a new case to the fogbugz mac app. By necessity, a complex fogbugz setup has a shedload of fields that need to be tended to. Reusing the breadcrumb-style concept from the previous shot helped me get to something where you could enter something super fast and get on with your life.

Background painting (c) Noboru Nishi

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
