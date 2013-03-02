Elsa Jenna

Costa Concordia sinking

Elsa Jenna
Elsa Jenna
  • Save
Costa Concordia sinking illustration costa concordia spread smoke ship sinking
Download color palette

Part of a spread I designed and illustrated for Reuters Magazine

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Elsa Jenna
Elsa Jenna

More by Elsa Jenna

View profile
    • Like