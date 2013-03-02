Ray Frenden

Phone Drawing

Phone Drawing
Samsung sent me a Galaxy Note II for review. It's supplanted my iPhone. Being able to draw accurately, with pressure, has turned the Note into my portable, digital Moleskine.

More digital art hardware testing and reviews: http://frenden.tumblr.com/reviews

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
