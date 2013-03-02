rycz

Henry IV Part 2

rycz
rycz
  • Save
Henry IV Part 2 crown design poster shakespeare henriad graphic design henry iv
Download color palette

This is the third in a series of posters I created for Shakespeare's second tetralogy.

http://rycz.deviantart.com/art/Shakespeare-s-Henry-IV-Part-2-Poster-356753241

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
rycz
rycz

More by rycz

View profile
    • Like