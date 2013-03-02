Nabil ✪

Mystore Admin Dashboard

Nabil ✪
Nabil ✪
  • Save
Mystore Admin Dashboard admin dashboard light clean ui photoshop web ipad
Download color palette

Latest project I'm designing for the company I work for.

Sketch version:
http://dribbble.com/shots/971865-Sketch-of-Mystore-Admin

Let me know what you think.

Love.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Nabil ✪
Nabil ✪

More by Nabil ✪

View profile
    • Like