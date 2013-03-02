Kai Halfinger

Soundboard App for iPhone (Concept)

I really love to use soundboard apps (my favorite soundboard app is Instand Buttons) but 99% of them don't look good. I tried to keep this concept as simple as possible but still give the buttons a 3-dimensional look.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
