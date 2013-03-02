Codestag

Tumblog style Theme preview

Codestag
Codestag
  • Save
Tumblog style Theme preview flat clean tumblog post formats
Download color palette

We spent the whole Saturday revising and refining the layout, and we are quite happy with it. Placeholder image is a dribbble shot by http://dribbble.com/payne

Real pixels coming soon.

Q
Rebound of
Tumblog style Theme preview
By Codestag
View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Codestag
Codestag

More by Codestag

View profile
    • Like