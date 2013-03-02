Matt Scribner

Easter Icons

Matt Scribner
Matt Scribner
  • Save
Easter Icons easter the rock church icons colors jesus
Download color palette

Some icons I made for Easter weekend at The Rock Church.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Matt Scribner
Matt Scribner
Hey there. I'm Scrib. Art director at Underbelly.

More by Matt Scribner

View profile
    • Like