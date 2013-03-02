Sören Naulin

Loxias publishing print poster art event festival canada montreal apollo void space
Poster proposal for a Quebecker' art festival, based on an old Apollo' engraving.

full size : http://bit.ly/ZWg4FA

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
