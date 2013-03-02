Devin Halladay

Mark mark monogram cross crossed tools axe hammer crossed tools logo logomark gif mallet
It's official! This is my new mark!

I know, I know, this is similar to @Dan Eden's. That was not my intention. I chose to use crossed tools as my new mark because I build things.

This logo came out of my first experience with Adobe Illustrator, so if it's not perfect, that's why!

Feedback!

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
