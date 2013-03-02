aaron stump

App

aaron stump
aaron stump
  • Save
App
Download color palette

playing around with an idea of a simple app that helps people kick addictions/bad habits. This app would allow people to create goals, share their success and get encouragement through the app's community

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
aaron stump
aaron stump
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by aaron stump

View profile
    • Like