Nathan Lewis

new personal logo

Nathan Lewis
Nathan Lewis
Hire Me
  • Save
new personal logo logo personal illustration initials silhouette
Download color palette

After two years sporting a logo with random antlers as a design element, I've decided to simplify my personal brand to just my noggin.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Nathan Lewis
Nathan Lewis
Designer / Founder at Truant Studio
Hire Me

More by Nathan Lewis

View profile
    • Like