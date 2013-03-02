Pedro Veneziano

Way Back

Way Back typography bubble
Detail of a comissioned piece I'm working on. I'm really glad for doing this since it's for one of my favourite artists (yey!), but the kering of the letters is bugging me a little...

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
