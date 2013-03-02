An Episode - First music recorded in 8 years

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Link to the track: An Episode (m4a file)
Flew to Chicago for 6 days, rented an amazing studio full of beautiful vintage gear and invited some incredibly talented buddies to help me record some songs I'd written. Ended up coming home with 7 completed songs and 4–5 more left to finish out. The song above is being used in a compilation for an art show in Austin (the one requirement for the art show collection was that all instruments be hard-panned).
This is the first time that I've recorded music for my musical pseudonym Palaxy Tracks in 8 years and I had the time of my life. Can't wait to finish this out and release it. Hope you enjoy!
http://palaxytracks.com