An Episode - First music recorded in 8 years



Link to the track: An Episode (m4a file)

Flew to Chicago for 6 days, rented an amazing studio full of beautiful vintage gear and invited some incredibly talented buddies to help me record some songs I'd written. Ended up coming home with 7 completed songs and 4–5 more left to finish out. The song above is being used in a compilation for an art show in Austin (the one requirement for the art show collection was that all instruments be hard-panned).

This is the first time that I've recorded music for my musical pseudonym Palaxy Tracks in 8 years and I had the time of my life. Can't wait to finish this out and release it. Hope you enjoy!

http://palaxytracks.com