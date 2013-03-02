Jeff Meador
Concentric Design

Icons

Jeff Meador
Concentric Design
Jeff Meador for Concentric Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Icons icons colors branding consulting event planning
Download color palette

My first shot. Iconography for an event planning and corporate consulting company.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Concentric Design
Concentric Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Concentric Design

View profile
    • Like