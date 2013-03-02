Gethyn Jones

Es Branding Dribbble

Gethyn Jones
Gethyn Jones
  • Save
Es Branding Dribbble branding logo identity makeup artist
Download color palette

Part of a branding and identity project I am working on for an independent makeup artist

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Gethyn Jones
Gethyn Jones

More by Gethyn Jones

View profile
    • Like