Orthrus final

Orthrus final
Identity for a mac hardware experiment. I wanted to build a dual touchscreen mac. I built it but the mac os let me down when it came to using it with touch interfaces.

I did the naming and it coincided with the hardware form factor (2 heads/screens). Orthrus in all his coolness can be found here:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orthrus

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
